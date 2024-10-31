WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: unrwa | israel | military | west bank | damage | terrorists

Israel Denies Claim it Damaged UNRWA's West Bank Office

Thursday, 31 October 2024 07:23 PM EDT

Israeli bulldozers damaged the office of U.N. aid agency UNRWA in the West Bank's Nur Shams camp on Thursday, the agency's chief said, with Israel disputing his account in the latest exchange between both sides.

Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, said on social media platform X that the office was severely damaged and was no longer usable. The Israeli military, however, issued a statement denying responsibility for any damage to the building.

"The claim that the UNRWA offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false," the statement read, in reference to Israel Defense Forces.

"Terrorists planted explosives in the proximity of the UNRWA offices that were then detonated in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers. The explosives likely caused damage to the structure," the IDF statement said.

On Monday, Israel passed a law banning UNRWA from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.

The lawmakers who drafted the law cited what they described as the involvement of some UNRWA staffers in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel and staffers having membership in Hamas and other armed groups.

Lazzarini called the vote a "dangerous precedent" that opposes the U.N. charter and violates Israel's obligation under international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said UNRWA workers "involved in terrorist activities" must be held accountable.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


