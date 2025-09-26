Univision Accuses Google of Bias as YouTube TV Prepares to Drop Network

TelevisaUnivision, the leading Spanish-language media company in the U.S. and Mexico, has launched a nationwide campaign against Google, accusing the tech giant of discriminating against Hispanic audiences and engaging in political censorship.

The campaign, titled “Do the Right Thing Google,” began Wednesday and seeks to pressure Google’s YouTube TV to reverse its plan to remove Univision from its main programming bundle on Sept. 30.

According to Univision, YouTube TV subscribers will be forced to pay an 18% premium, commonly dubbed a “Hispanic tax,” to retain access to its Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment programming.

The company argues that this move unfairly targets Hispanic households and undermines access to vital news coverage.

Univision claims the decision goes beyond business negotiations and is instead a direct response to the shifting political preferences of its viewers.

In the 2024 presidential election, Univision’s audience demonstrated significant support for Donald Trump, who captured a record share of the Hispanic vote — estimated at 42% nationally, and over 50% in Florida and Texas, according to post-election surveys by Pew Research and Edison Research.

Univision executives point to the network’s decision to host Trump’s town hall in 2023 and provide what it describes as “balanced coverage of the campaign” as key factors in the growing trust the channel enjoys among conservative-leaning Hispanic voters.

“Google’s actions with YouTube TV are not just a business decision — they are a disservice to millions of viewers who rely on Univision for news, entertainment, and cultural connection,” said network CEO Daniel Alegre.

“It is no coincidence this comes as Hispanic voters increasingly support President Trump and Republican candidates. By dropping Univision, Google is silencing voices they don’t agree with," he added.

A YouTube spokesperson told Newsmax on Friday, “TelevisaUnivision has over 160 million subscribers and billions of views across YouTube where they generate ad revenue from their content. On our paid live TV subscription service, YouTube TV, however, TelevisaUnivision only represents a tiny fraction of overall consumption."

"We remain committed to working with TelevisaUnivision on reaching a deal for YouTube TV carriage that reflects their content's performance and pricing," added the spokesperson.

The dispute comes at a critical time in U.S. politics.

Hispanic voters are expected to play a decisive role in upcoming gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as 2026 congressional midterms in battleground states like Florida, Arizona, and Georgia.

Univision argues that restricting access to its broadcasts is tantamount to voter suppression, particularly given its role in covering emergencies, elections, and critical community events.

The network’s leadership also highlights a 2025 Gallup poll showing that 58% of Hispanic adults view Univision as their most trusted source of Spanish-language news, with a notable 41% of respondents saying they believe the channel provided “fair or positive coverage of Trump.”

To fight back, TelevisaUnivision is rolling out advertisements in USA Today, The Hill, and leading metropolitan newspapers in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Dallas, San Francisco, San Antonio, Austin, Orlando, Richmond, Las Vegas, Newark, and Phoenix.

The ads accuse Google of applying a double standard by relegating Univision to a secondary tier package while keeping less-watched English-language networks in its core bundle.

The campaign will spotlight stories of Hispanic families who rely on Univision for news as well as cultural and entertainment programming that connects them to their heritage.

Univision’s accusation adds fuel to the larger debate over Big Tech’s influence on politics, media access, and free speech.

Critics of Google note that the company has faced similar allegations of political bias in search results and advertising policies.

“This campaign is not just about Univision,” Alegre emphasized. “It is about whether Hispanics are treated equally, whether their voices are respected, and whether Google supports free speech and democracy.”

TelevisaUnivision has pledged to fight what it describes as “discrimination against Hispanic viewers” and vowed to continue pressuring Google until the network is restored to YouTube TV’s main programming bundle.