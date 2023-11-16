Univision Anchor Out After Trump Interview

Univision anchor Leon Krauze will depart the network's news division following his controversial interview with former President Donald Trump, the network said in a statement on Thursday.

Univision's parent company, TelevisaUnivision, released a statement expressing gratitude towards Krauze for his years as a national news anchor and correspondent.

"TelevisaUnivision expresses our heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding contributions, expertise, and insightful analyses delivered by Leon Krauze throughout his tenure with our news division," the statement said. "We sincerely appreciate his dedicated efforts in empowering and informing Hispanic communities at both the national and local levels for over a decade. We extend our best wishes to Leon in all his future professional endeavors."

Krauze responded to the news of his departure in a statement: "I want to thank our audience, the millions of Latino families whom I've had the honor of serving throughout these years. My unwavering commitment, past, present, and future, is to journalism that amplifies the voices and illuminates the stories of those who so often go unheard and unseen. That will remain my guiding principle."

Krauze's departure from the network comes just a week after his non-confrontational interview with Trump, which The Washington Post reports upset Democrats. They also questioned the network's reported decision to cancel ads for President Joe Biden's campaign, which were scheduled to air during the interview with Trump, and an interview with Biden's Hispanic media director Maca Casado, which was intended to serve as a response to Trump.

No reason has been given for Krauze's departure, but one source told Variety that it may be connected to wider layoffs at the network following the merger of its Mexico and Florida branches.