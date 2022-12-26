Professor Sues TikTok Influencer Over Idaho Murder Claims

A University of Idaho professor has sued a TikTok poster over accusations the professor ordered the killings of four students in an off-campus home last month.

Rebecca Scofield, chair of the university's history department, is suing Ashley Guillard for defamation, The Lewiston Tribune reported.

A suit filed last week alleges Guillard damaged Scofield's reputation, made her the subject of online threats and made her fear for her family's safety.

Guillard, who has roughly 108,000 TikTok followers, published dozens of videos accusing Scofield of orchestrating the four students' killings. She based the accusation on Tarot card readings.

"Guillard's false TikToks have damaged Professor Scofield's reputation," read a complaint filed Wednesday in Idaho's federal district court. "They have caused her significant emotional distress. She fears for her life and for the lives of her family members.

"She has incurred costs, including costs to install a security system and security cameras at her residence. She fears that Guillard's false statements may motivate someone to cause harm to her or her family members."

Authorities have not named a suspect in the Nov. 13 murders, which have gained national attention.