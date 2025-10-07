WATCH TV LIVE

Professor Faces Felony Counts After Chicago Anti-ICE Riots

By    |   Tuesday, 07 October 2025 10:43 PM EDT

A professor at the University of Chicago was arrested Friday and charged following riots at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center, authorities said.

Eman Abdelhadi, an associate professor in the Department of Comparative and Human Development, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery against a government employee, a felony, and two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer after protests outside an ICE site in a Chicago suburb, the New York Post reported.

People in the Chicago area have staged repeated protests condemning the stepped-up federal presence in the city, leading to scuffling with hundreds of demonstrators.

On multiple occasions, protesters sitting on the ground attempting to block ICE vehicles from carrying detainees into the center have been repelled by heavily armed ICE agents using physical force, chemical munitions, and rubber bullets.

Abdelhadi, described as a "radical sociologist" in the Post, posted pictures from the rally Friday, accusing Illinois state troopers of enforcing President Donald Trump's "agenda of terrorizing our community with abductions."

At a "Socialism 2025" conference, Abdelhadi used profanity to criticize the university, her employer.

"'[Expletive] the University of Chicago, it's evil, you know it's a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space?" Abdelhadi said in July, according to the Post. "I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


