University of Alabama Basketball Player Charged With Murder

Darius Miles, a 21-year-old student at the University of Alabama and a forward for the school's basketball team, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Miles, who is from Washington, D.C., was arrested in connection to the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who was shot and killed early in the morning on Sunday on the Strip. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland was also arrested in connection to the killing.

Police officers arrived at the scene at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, where they found Harris, who was dead, and an unidentified driver, who was injured but not killed, in a parked car. The driver told officers that they had been shot after their car was hit by gunfire. He told officers that he returned fire and may have hit one of the shooters.

"At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on the Strip," Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said later that night, according to AL.com.

"The member agencies of the Violent Crimes Unit utilized all their resources and worked together flawlessly to bring this case to a resolution in a rapid manner,'' Kennedy said.

UA Athletics said in a statement: "First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night's incident. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team. Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation."

"The University of Alabama's utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,'' the school said in a statement. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends.

"We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team."