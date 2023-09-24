RNC Chair: Biden Failed as 'Uniter in Chief'

Taking a swipe at the President Joe Biden of 2021, whom media outlets hailed as a "uniter in chief," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday proclaimed the United States is more divided than ever.

"The president, you know, came in as this unifier — 'I'm going to work across the aisle' — and he has been nothing like that at all. Our party, our country is more divided than it's ever been," McDaniel said of Biden's speech at a dinner held by the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday night.

McDaniel's criticism, according to The Hill, refers to a comment Biden made, claiming former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are "determined to spread anger, hate, and division."

In response, McDaniel, citing a Washington Post-ABC News poll, told Fox News on Sunday, "We're ... failing as a country, and that Washington Post poll showed that 3 out of 4 Americans feel like they're doing poorly or not as well under Joe Biden. 'Bidenomics' is failing; crime is rising ... our border is out of control; people are dying of fentanyl. Joe Biden is failing in his approval."

McDaniel's comment comes as Republican presidential candidates prepare to hit the debate stage in California this week.