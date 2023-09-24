RNC Chair: Biden Failed as 'Uniter in Chief'

Taking a swipe at the President Joe Biden of 2021, whom media outlets hailed as a "uniter in chief," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday proclaimed the United States is more divided than ever.
"The president, you know, came in as this unifier — 'I'm going to work across the aisle' — and he has been nothing like that at all. Our party, our country is more divided than it's ever been," McDaniel said of Biden's speech at a dinner held by the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday night.
McDaniel's criticism, according to The Hill, refers to a comment Biden made, claiming former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are "determined to spread anger, hate, and division."
In response, McDaniel, citing a Washington Post-ABC News poll, told Fox News on Sunday, "We're ... failing as a country, and that Washington Post poll showed that 3 out of 4 Americans feel like they're doing poorly or not as well under Joe Biden. 'Bidenomics' is failing; crime is rising ... our border is out of control; people are dying of fentanyl. Joe Biden is failing in his approval."
McDaniel's comment comes as Republican presidential candidates prepare to hit the debate stage in California this week.
Nick Koutsobinas ✉
Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.