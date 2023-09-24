×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uniter | biden | debate | trump | maga | poll

RNC Chair: Biden Failed as 'Uniter in Chief'

By    |   Sunday, 24 September 2023 04:46 PM EDT

Taking a swipe at the President Joe Biden of 2021, whom media outlets hailed as a "uniter in chief," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday proclaimed the United States is more divided than ever.

"The president, you know, came in as this unifier — 'I'm going to work across the aisle' — and he has been nothing like that at all. Our party, our country is more divided than it's ever been," McDaniel said of Biden's speech at a dinner held by the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday night.

McDaniel's criticism, according to The Hill, refers to a comment Biden made, claiming former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are "determined to spread anger, hate, and division."

In response, McDaniel, citing a Washington Post-ABC News poll, told Fox News on Sunday, "We're ... failing as a country, and that Washington Post poll showed that 3 out of 4 Americans feel like they're doing poorly or not as well under Joe Biden. 'Bidenomics' is failing; crime is rising ... our border is out of control; people are dying of fentanyl. Joe Biden is failing in his approval."

McDaniel's comment comes as Republican presidential candidates prepare to hit the debate stage in California this week.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Taking a swipe at the President Joe Biden of 2021, whom media outlets hailed as a "uniter in chief," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday proclaimed the United States is more divided than ever.
uniter, biden, debate, trump, maga, poll
208
2023-46-24
Sunday, 24 September 2023 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved