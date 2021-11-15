Boris Johnson: Terrorist Attack 'Highly Likely' After Taxi Explosion, Lawmaker Stabbing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday during a COVID-19 press conference that another incident is "highly likely" in the country following a series of terrorist attacks.

Johnson's statement was delivered a month since the stabbing of Conservative Party lawmaker David Amess, and a day after a taxi explosion in Liverpool that killed the suspect.

The Prime Minister began the press conference by addressing the attack and said authorities raised the United Kingdom's terror threat from "substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely."

"What yesterday showed above all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism, we will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts of violence," Johnson said. "And our freedoms and our way of life will always prevail."

Police were first called to reports of a blast involving a taxi outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning. The man killed in the explosion was identified as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, a refugee from Syria believed to have manufactured and brought an explosive device into the taxi, according to the BBC.

"Any information that the public may have about Al Swealmeen no matter how small may be of great assistance to us," said Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks.

The taxi driver, David Perry, has been released from the hospital following the explosion. His wife Rachel referred to it as "an utter miracle" that he escaped from the vehicle without any life-threatening injuries, per the BBC.

Four men ages 21 to 29 have been arrested concerning the explosion since Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

Police said there was a link to Islamic extremism in the Amess killing, but as of Monday, they have only referred to the taxi explosion as a "terrorist incident."