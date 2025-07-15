WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: united states | united kingdom | iran | france | germany | nuclear deal

US, Allies OK August Deadline for Iran Nuclear Deal

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 05:43 PM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom agreed in a phone call on Monday to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources.

If no deal has been made by that deadline, the three European powers plan to trigger the "snapback" mechanism that automatically reimposes all U.N. Security Council sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal, according to the Axios report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom agreed in a phone call on Monday to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources.
united states, united kingdom, iran, france, germany, nuclear deal
86
2025-43-15
Tuesday, 15 July 2025 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved