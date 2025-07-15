US, Allies OK August Deadline for Iran Nuclear Deal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom agreed in a phone call on Monday to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources.

If no deal has been made by that deadline, the three European powers plan to trigger the "snapback" mechanism that automatically reimposes all U.N. Security Council sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal, according to the Axios report.