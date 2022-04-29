US Starts Training Ukrainians in Germany

Ukrainian soldiers have begun to receive training on howitzer artillery systems and radars at U.S. military bases in Germany, the Pentagon said Friday.

The latest instruction will build on prior artillery training a limited number of Ukrainian forces received elsewhere and will include the radar systems and armored vehicles the U.S. recently promised to send the embattled country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

According to the Pentagon, the U.S. is teaching 100 more Ukrainians how to use howitzer artillery systems in a five-day course. Ninety howitzers total will be sent to Ukraine as part of two aid packages worth $800 million each that were announced earlier this month.

Radar training will be provided to an additional 15 Ukrainians over the course of a week, the Pentagon said.

Once the training is complete, the Ukrainian troops will return to their country to teach their fellow soldiers how to use the systems.

According to Kirby, the Florida National Guard will provide ''the bulk of the training," as they had previously been training Ukrainian forces before leaving the country prior to Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

"The recent reunion now of these Florida National Guard members with their Ukrainian colleagues, we are told, was an emotional meeting given the strong bonds that were formed as they were living and working together before temporarily parting ways in February," Kirby said.

Kirby also said that Germany is one of ''roughly three" sites being used to train Ukrainians outside of their country but would not disclose the locations of the other sites.

Additionally, the United States is mulling the option of training the Ukrainians virtually on some defense systems, Kirby said.