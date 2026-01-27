US Formally Leaves Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has formally exited the 2015 Paris climate agreement, completing President Donald Trump's long-promised — and repeated — withdrawal from the global pact he has branded "very unfair" to America.

Trump moved to pull the U.S. from the agreement on his first day back in office in 2025, though the withdrawal required a one-year waiting period under the pact's rules.

The United Nations confirmed last year that the U.S. exit would take effect on Jan. 27, 2026.

The United States is now the only country to have left the Paris Agreement twice.

Trump first withdrew the nation from the accord in his initial term, arguing it placed unfair burdens on American workers and businesses. Then-President Joe Biden later rejoined the agreement, a move Trump repeatedly criticized before reversing it again.

"Thanks to President Trump, the U.S. has officially escaped from the Paris Climate Agreement which undermined American values and priorities, wasted hard-earned taxpayer dollars, and stifled economic growth," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement. "This is another commonsense America First victory for the American people."

The Paris Agreement encourages countries to voluntarily set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Critics have argued the pact disadvantages the U.S. while allowing other major polluters to avoid comparable commitments.

Trump's formal withdrawal highlights a broader shift away from international climate policy. The administration has criticized foreign governments for pursuing renewable energy mandates and has warned of tariffs on countries that support carbon taxes on shipping.

It has also canceled international aid intended to help poorer nations address rising seas and climate-related risks.

With the withdrawal complete, the U.S. is among the few countries without a formal national goal for reducing climate emissions.

The administration is also pursuing an exit from the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, a separate treaty that promotes global cooperation on climate policy.

Even before the Paris withdrawal became official, the Trump administration had largely stepped away from the international climate process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio closed the State Department's climate office and dismissed staff involved in global negotiations.

The Environmental Protection Agency also withheld U.S. emissions data from the United Nations for the first time and is moving to end its greenhouse gas reporting program.