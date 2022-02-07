×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: United States | Taiwan | Missiles

US Approves Support Deal With Taiwan for Patriot Missiles

US Approves Support Deal With Taiwan for Patriot Missiles
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 07 February 2022 09:28 PM

The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island’s missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China.

The State Department announced the engineering and maintenance agreement on Monday as China plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, an event filled with nationalist fervor that some fear could escalate after the Games into an attempt to take Taiwan by force.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, has not ruled out the use of force to unify the island with the mainland and has in recent months escalated fighter jet flights over Taiwanese airspace.

The support agreement is meant to help Taiwan maintain its existing air-defense missiles and advanced U.S.-made Patriot missiles that Taiwan is acquiring.

Taiwan's defense ministry tweeted its thanks to the U.S. for the agreement's approval.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island's missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China.The State Department announced the engineering and maintenance agreement on Monday as China...
United States, Taiwan, Missiles
138
2022-28-07
Monday, 07 February 2022 09:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved