End of Year to Bring Rain, Fog for Eastern US

A fast-moving storm accompanied by a major warmup in the eastern United States will help usher out 2022 and ring in 2023, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The storm will bring primarily rain instead of ice and snow, but wet roads and reduced visibility could pose problems for both motorists and airlines.

"A storm is expected to draw warm, moist air northward through the eastern third of the nation into this holiday weekend, and the result will be a soaking rainfall for more than 100 million people," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Low clouds and drizzle in parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas will develop into thunderstorms and rain and move eastward toward the Florida Panhandle and north into the Ohio Valley going into Friday, the meteorologists said. Slick roads and ponding will create travel slowdowns in the Interstate 10, 20, 40 and 55 corridors.

Most of the rain across the southeastern United States is expected to fall Friday night to Saturday, with the potential for 1-2 inches. The heaviest rain will likely occur in an area stretching from the Florida Panhandle through the Carolinas and thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall close to the Gulf Coast, which could lead to areas of flash flooding.

"The combination of the rain and low ceiling may lead to some travel disruptions at major airports such as Atlanta and Charlotte," Anderson said.

Delays may increase as soaking rain spreads over Cincinnati and Detroit Friday night, with the majority of the rain likely staying to the east of Chicago and St. Louis, the forecasters said.

In the Northeast, most of the rain is expected from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with the heaviest rainfall expected to fall along the I-95 corridor.

"In the northern states, as the warmer and moist air moves over the colder and, in some spots, snow-covered ground, the result will be widespread fog, which may make travel difficult at times," Anderson said.

Visibility could drop to near zero in some cases.

At airports where dense fog develops, ground stops may be issued, which can have a domino effect at airports across the country that have just begun to tame the travel chaos caused by the winter storm over Christmas weekend.

"Anyone planning on flying into or out of airports from Michigan and Ohio eastward this weekend should check ahead with their airlines as fog and low ceilings may disrupt flight schedules," Anderson said.

This includes Detroit; New York City; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh and Boston.

Motorists traveling in wet or foggy areas should allow extra time for their commutes, reduce vehicle speed and maintain a safe distance.