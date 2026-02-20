Dozens of US Planes Amass in Jordan With Eyes on Iran

New satellite imagery and flight-tracking data show a significant buildup of U.S. military aircraft at a key air base in central Jordan, as tensions rise over Iran's nuclear program, The New York Times reported Friday.

Images captured Friday reveal more than 60 U.S. attack aircraft parked at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base — roughly three times the number typically stationed there.

Flight data also indicate that at least 68 cargo planes have landed at the base since Sunday, suggesting a surge of personnel, equipment, and logistical support. More fighter jets may be positioned under protective shelters.

The images show advanced aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighters, along with drones and helicopters. New air defense systems have also been installed at the base, bolstering protection against potential missile threats.

Jordanian officials, speaking anonymously about operational matters, said the U.S. presence falls under a defense agreement between Washington and Amman.

The buildup comes as the Trump administration weighs options for dealing with Iran. President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering a limited military strike aimed at pressuring Tehran into reaching a nuclear agreement.

The expanded U.S. presence in Jordan appears to be part of a broader regional posture shift as negotiations continue.

Officials in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have expressed support for diplomatic efforts in recent weeks and have publicly said they do not want their territory used to launch attacks on Iran.