Report Falsely Says US Deploying Special Ops Hostage Rescue

A Sky Arabia report that the United States could employ boots on the ground to free United States civilians taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza is likely false.

A translation of the report said, quoting a “Pentagon official,” that the United States was not “ruling out” some kind of special forces operation to rescue American hostages taken during the terrorist attack this weekend.

"The terrorist group Hamas killed 11 Americans in cold blood, took American hostages, and threatened to execute them," the official, who asked not to be named, said in the false report circulating online. "Therefore, we do not rule out any scenario of carrying out high-risk operations to save our citizens."

The mistake is believed to be a misinterpretation of the actual statement by the Pentagon, reported by Sky News Australia, which said it would offer Israeli forces “hostage and rescue planning support.”

“Sky News can confirm the United States has offered hostage rescue support to Israel,” the report said. “A US defense official said: ‘We have US Central Command, US Special Operations Command, and Joint Special Operations Command offering support to Israel on hostage rescue planning/intelligence support.’ However, the official said the plans do not involve US troops on the ground in Israel or Gaza. ‘This offer is with Israel taking the lead and this isn't US boots on the ground.’”

The official Department of Defense statement Monday included remarks by President Joe Biden, who said he believes there are Americans among those taken hostage.

"While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas," Biden said. "I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts."

A senior DOD official said in the press release that the United States was “surging support” to Israel in the form of equipment and munitions.

“We remain in constant, ongoing contact with our counterparts in Israel to determine, and then support, their most urgent requirements," the official said. "The bottom line is we are working as fast as possible to provide critically needed munitions of various types and other equipment."