US, EU Pitch $800B Postwar Prosperity Plan in Ukraine

The U.S. and European Union are proposing an $800 billion postwar prosperity plan for Ukraine, aimed at rebuilding the country and fast-tracking its path toward EU membership once fighting with Russia ends, Politico reported Friday.

According to an internal document obtained by Politico, the proposal outlines a 10-year reconstruction strategy that relies on a mix of taxpayer funds, international institutions, and private investment.

The plan was circulated among EU leaders ahead of the Davos, Switzerland, summit this week and assumes that a ceasefire or peace deal will be in place — a major uncertainty as the war drags into its fourth year.

The 18-page document describes Ukraine as a future investment destination, with Washington positioned not just as a donor, but also as a strategic economic partner meant to help attract private capital and provide credibility to the effort, according to the report.

Still, even supporters acknowledge the plan remains largely theoretical as long as missiles and drones continue to fly.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is advising on the reconstruction framework on a pro-bono basis, but has warned that major investment won't materialize while the conflict continues.

"It's nearly impossible to invest into a war zone," BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The funding timeline stretches through 2040, with an initial 100-day launch phase once conditions allow. The plan is tied to a broader U.S.-backed peace blueprint but is not a military road map.

Instead, it focuses on shifting Ukraine from reliance on emergency aid to long-term economic independence.

Under the proposal, the EU and international financial institutions would commit $500 billion in combined public and private funding over the next decade.

Also, Brussels plans to allocate an added $116 billion through its next multiyear budget starting in 2028, with hopes of unlocking even more private investment.

The U.S. has not attached a dollar figure to its contribution, but signaled interest in investing in critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, and technology once the war ends.