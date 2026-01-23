WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: united states | european union | postwar prosperity plan | ukraine

US, EU Pitch $800B Postwar Prosperity Plan in Ukraine

By    |   Friday, 23 January 2026 04:26 PM EST

The U.S. and European Union are proposing an $800 billion postwar prosperity plan for Ukraine, aimed at rebuilding the country and fast-tracking its path toward EU membership once fighting with Russia ends, Politico reported Friday.

According to an internal document obtained by Politico, the proposal outlines a 10-year reconstruction strategy that relies on a mix of taxpayer funds, international institutions, and private investment.

The plan was circulated among EU leaders ahead of the Davos, Switzerland, summit this week and assumes that a ceasefire or peace deal will be in place — a major uncertainty as the war drags into its fourth year.

The 18-page document describes Ukraine as a future investment destination, with Washington positioned not just as a donor, but also as a strategic economic partner meant to help attract private capital and provide credibility to the effort, according to the report.

Still, even supporters acknowledge the plan remains largely theoretical as long as missiles and drones continue to fly.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is advising on the reconstruction framework on a pro-bono basis, but has warned that major investment won't materialize while the conflict continues.

"It's nearly impossible to invest into a war zone," BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The funding timeline stretches through 2040, with an initial 100-day launch phase once conditions allow. The plan is tied to a broader U.S.-backed peace blueprint but is not a military road map.

Instead, it focuses on shifting Ukraine from reliance on emergency aid to long-term economic independence.

Under the proposal, the EU and international financial institutions would commit $500 billion in combined public and private funding over the next decade.

Also, Brussels plans to allocate an added $116 billion through its next multiyear budget starting in 2028, with hopes of unlocking even more private investment.

The U.S. has not attached a dollar figure to its contribution, but signaled interest in investing in critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, and technology once the war ends.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. and European Union are proposing an $800 billion postwar prosperity plan for Ukraine, aimed at rebuilding the country and fast-tracking its path toward EU membership once fighting with Russia ends, Politico reported Friday.
united states, european union, postwar prosperity plan, ukraine
334
2026-26-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved