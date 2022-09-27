Zelenskyy: Remove Russia From U.N. Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called for the removal of Russia from the United Nations Security Council, of which it is a permanent member.

Addressing the council, amidst Russia's carrying out of referendums in occupied Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, according to The Hill, "no one will be surprised if this room of the U.N. Security Council will be turned into a zone of violence by representatives of Russia."

"There is only one way to stop this all. First, the complete isolation of Russia in response to everything it does. The state cannot remain a permanent member to the U.N. Security Council with the right of veto, if such a state is waging a genocidal policy right now, keeping the world one step away from a radiation disaster and at the same time keep on threatening with nuclear strikes. Russia should be excluded from all international organizations."

Rosemary DiCarlo, the U.N.'s under-secretary-general for political and peace building affairs, advised the Security Council that the Russian referendum in Ukraine's territory "cannot be regarded as legal under international law."

Still, Russia's ambassador to the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya, said the referenda's results will be published within a few days and would be an "upholding of all electoral norms."

"Aware that our former Western partners are not listening to us or will rather pretend not to listen to us, the referendum [was] conducted exclusively transparently with [the] upholding of all electoral norms; this is an undisputed fact," Nebenzya stated.

Zelenskyy added on Tuesday that Putin's threat in regard to him not bluffing on his use of nuclear weapons "proves that Russia has no right to possess nuclear weapons as it is unable to guarantee the safety of the world, even against the threats of using nuclear weapons."