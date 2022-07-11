UN: World's Population Will Hit 8 Billion on Nov. 15

On Nov. 15, the world's population is expected to hit 8 billion, the United Nations said in a new report released Monday. India is also projected to overtake China as the most populated country in 2023.

According to U.N. estimates, the world's population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950 and is forecast to hit 8.5 billion in 2030.

The U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that the population will hit 9.7 billion in 2050 and will peak at approximately 10.4 billion people in the 2080s, before leveling off there until 2100.

The 8 billion population milestone ''is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,'' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, according to CBS News.

''This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,'' he added.

Though there is a net drop in birth rates in a number of developing countries, more than half of the predicted growth in the world's population in the decades to come will be from eight countries, according to the report.

The countries are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.