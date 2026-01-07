Trump Prepares Gaza 'Board of Peace' for Phase 2

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a Gaza "Board of Peace" next week as his administration pushes into a second phase of its ceasefire framework.

The move would formalize an international governing and reconstruction effort while the territory remains unstable and politically contested.

Axios reported the planned announcement on Wednesday, citing two U.S. officials and two other people with knowledge of the planning.

The proposed board would be chaired by Trump and include about 15 world leaders.

A source quoted by Axios said that invitations "are going out to key countries to be members of the board," with expected participants including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

The board concept is embedded in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on Nov. 17.

The resolution endorses a U.S.-backed "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace, and authorizes the board and participating member states to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force tied to the plan's objectives.

The Board of Peace representative will be Nickolay Mladenov, former U.N. envoy to the Middle East, and he is visiting Israel for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials ahead of Trump's planned announcement.

Netanyahu's agreement to move to the second phase at a meeting with Trump helped pave the way for the rollout.

The U.N. meeting coverage of the Nov. 17 vote says the resolution passed 13-0, with two abstentions: China and Russia.

The same U.N. account says the framework links Israeli military withdrawal timelines to demilitarization benchmarks, while allowing for a remaining security perimeter presence until Gaza is deemed secure from a renewed "terror threat."

Reuters has separately reported that the Security Council vote authorized both the Board of Peace and the temporary stabilization force, and described the board's role as managing redevelopment and coordinating international funding under the Trump plan.

AP has reported that the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump under a U.N. mandate, is intended to oversee Gaza's reconstruction for an initial two-year period, while a Palestinian technocratic committee would handle day-to-day governance.

Chatham House's legal analysis of Resolution 2803 emphasized that the resolution's tasking language is expansive and that local Palestinian involvement in shaping the plan and the governance structure appears limited, raising political and legitimacy risks for any externally directed transition.

The inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace is expected to be convened later this month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.