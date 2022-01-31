UN: More Than 100 Former Afghan Troops, Officials Killed Since Taliban Takeover

More than 100 former Afghan troops and officials have been killed since the Taliban took control of Kabul late last summer, according to a report written by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and obtained by The Associated Press.

''The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious and uncertain six months after the Taliban takeover as the multiple political, socio-economic and humanitarian shocks reverberate across the country,'' Guterres said in a report issued to the U.N. Security Council.

The U.S. military evacuation of Afghanistan brought the United States' longest war to an end, though President Joe Biden was criticized heavily for the chaotic withdrawal — a terrorist bombing killed 13 service members at the Kabul airport during a rush to leave the country, and about 100 or 200 U.S. troops who wanted to get out of Afghanistan were left behind when the final troops withdrew.

The U.N. report warned of a humanitarian and economic crisis that accelerated after the Taliban took over, citing ''credible allegations'' received by the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan that ''more than two-thirds'' of the victims were alleged to result from extrajudicial killings by the Taliban or its affiliates, despite the Taliban's announcement of ''general amnesties'' for those affiliated with the former government and U.S.-led coalition forces.

The U.N. political mission also received ''credible allegations of extrajudicial killings of at least 50 individuals suspected of affiliation with ISIL-KP,'' the Islamic State extremist group operating in Afghanistan, Guterres said.

And despite Taliban assurances, the U.N. political mission has also received credible allegations ''of enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity'' of former government and coalition members.

Human rights defenders and media workers have also been attacked, intimidated, harassed, arrested and killed, according to the report.

''An estimated 22.8 million people are projected to be in 'crisis' and 'emergency' levels of food insecurity until March 2022,'' the U.N. chief said. ''Almost 9 million of these will be at 'emergency' levels of food insecurity — the highest number in the world. Half of all children under five are facing acute malnutrition.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.