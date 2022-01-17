×
Britain Sends Anti-Tank Weapons to Ukraine

Pinned Ukraine on map of Europe, closeup. International relationships
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 17 January 2022 09:42 PM

The British defense secretary said Monday the United Kingdom would be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons.

"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armor defensive weapon systems," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the House of Commons of the weapons' arrival Monday, according to Politico. "They are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defense."

Wallace said the decision to send weapons was due to "the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia."

He added, a "small number" of British troops would train the Ukrainian forces in the weaponry's use.

Following the weapons' arrival, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov took to Twitter, adding Kyiv "highly appreciates" the British gesture.

"Ukraine highly appreciates Britain's decision to provide a new security package with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems! Thanks to our friend @BWallaceMP for the great speech in the Parliament!" Reznikov tweeted.

The buildup of tensions comes as Russia has sent roughly 100,000 troops to Ukraine's border in a measure Russia says is to leverage its desire to keep Ukraine from joining NATO.

Last week, following diplomatic meetings, Western nations, NATO, and Russia have remained divided over shared security interests, while speculation continues to loom over armed conflict.

