UAE Commits to $1.4T Investment in US Over 10 Years

The White House announced Friday the commitment of $1.4 trillion in investment in the U.S. by the United Arab Emirates over the next 10 years.

President Donald Trump met on Tuesday with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, after which the two nations agreed to substantially increase the UAE’s investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and American manufacturing.

“The evening demonstrated the long-standing ties and bonds of friendship between our countries. UAE and the U.S. have long been partners in the work to bring peace and security to the Middle East and the World. Discussions also included ways for our countries to increase our partnership for the advancing of our economic and technological futures,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform after the meeting.

Other areas of investment will include:

• $100 billion in total investment to enable next-generation data center and energy infrastructure build out in support of U.S. AI leadership.

• $25 billion in U.S.-focused initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centers.

• Substantial investment in U.S. assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure and low-carbon solutions.

• A $1.2 billion mining partnership to secure supplies of critical minerals.

• Investment in the first new aluminum smelter in the United States in 35 years.

“These significant investments underscore the close ties between the United States and the United Arab Emirates,” The White House said.