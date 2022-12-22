United Airlines Pilot Union Head Resigns Over Forum Posts

The head of the United Airlines pilots' union has resigned after being accused of antisemitism, racism, and homophobia for recent remarks made on a private forum for pilots, CBS News reports.

Captain Neil Swindells, who was recently elected master chair of the United Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association that represents more than 14,000 pilots at United Airlines, issued an apology on Tuesday after multiple news outlets reported on his remarks, and several other pilots called for his resignation. Despite vowing to stay in his post. on Wednesday, he released an email announcing his resignation.

"There has been a significant negative response to things I posted on a pilot forum," Swindells said in an email to the members of the union of Wednesday. "While many of these things have been taken completely out of context and publicly weaponized against me, I cannot ignore their existence and the damaging effect it has had on many of my fellow pilots. For that, I am truly sorry and apologize unreservedly."

Aviation blog Live and Let’s Fly reports that one post made by Swindells read: “Continuing to get your gay man on today, I see. Brava! And if my Aunt had a p**is she’d by my Uncle!”

Another said, “And I’m sure Emirates had Nothing To Do with the Emirates Male Captain being flanked by a United Female First Officer, either, right??? Every Single Optic was Designed with a nod to Emirates’ Dominance Of The Codeshare, while giving United their desired DEI money shot!!!”

DEI stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion, while codesharing is a term within the aviation industry that refers to airlines helping to market one another’s flights.

CBS News reports that other comments in the forum made by Swindells were insulting different ethnic groups, such as gay people, Jewish people, and women.