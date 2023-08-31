×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: unilever | ben and jerrys | israel. boycott

Unilever Wins Ben & Jerry's Israel Boycott Lawsuit

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 09:22 AM EDT

Global giant Unilever won a lawsuit in Manhattan on Tuesday when the courts ruled in favor of the company, which claimed it did not mislead U.S. investors by not immediately disclosing the decision of its Ben & Jerry's unit to stop selling ice cream to Israelis living beyond the Green Line between the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

United States District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that Unilever was not legally required to inform its investors about the Ben & Jerry’s partial Israel boycott plan because the parent company had ultimate control over corporate decisions, thus dismissing the lawsuit filed by a Michigan pension fund in last year.

In June 2022, a Michigan police and firefighter pension fund sued Unilever, where the fund had its shares, arguing that the ice cream maker's parent company had inappropriately concealed the information from shareholders.

The fund sought damages for the drop in Unilever shares after Ben & Jerry's first made the announcement the previous year that it would halt sales in Judea and Samaria, as well as parts of east Jerusalem.

Avi Zinger of American Quality Products (AQP), the licensee of Ben & Jerry’s in Israel, claims that Ben & Jerry’s products are universally loved in the Jewish state.

“Everyone loves Ben & Jerry’s in Israel. We are good and happy,” Zinger said. “As far as I am concerned, there is no news,” he added.

In July 2021, Ben & Jerry’s decided to stop selling its famous ice cream to Israeli residents in what it called the “occupied territories," defined as the West Bank and the eastern parts of Jerusalem.

While the decision was widely viewed as a victory for the global anti-Israel Boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid blasted Ben & Jerry’s decision as anti-Israel and even antisemitic.

“Ben & Jerry’s decision is a disgraceful capitulation to antisemitism, to BDS, to all that is evil in the anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish discourse,” Lapid stated at the time.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry’s, decided to go public, describing themselves as “proud Jews” and supporters of Israel.

However, they stressed their opposition to Israeli policies in the West Bank.

“But it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the U.S. government,” stated the ice cream founders.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Global giant Unilever won a lawsuit in Manhattan on Tuesday when the courts ruled in favor of the company, which claimed it did not mislead U.S. investors by not immediately disclosing the decision of its Ben & Jerry's unit to stop selling ice cream to Israelis living...
unilever, ben and jerrys, israel. boycott
404
2023-22-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved