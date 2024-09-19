Uncommitted Movement 'Cannot Endorse' Harris

The leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement said Thursday that the pro-Palestinian group won't endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House despite its opposition to former President Donald Trump.

"At this time, our movement 1) cannot endorse Vice President Harris; 2) opposes a Donald Trump presidency, whose agenda includes plans to accelerate the killing in Gaza while intensifying the suppression of anti-war organizing; and 3) is not recommending a third-party vote in the Presidential election," the group said in a statement posted on X.

The group noted that third-party votes in key swing states could "inadvertently deliver a Trump presidency."

Formed from a place of frustration, the movement emerged during the Democrat presidential primaries earlier this year, when Democrats in several states voted "uncommitted" on the ballot to protest President Joe Biden's support of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Although "Uncommitted" garnered more than 24 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, activists reportedly left the party gathering dissatisfied that Harris did not condemn the Israeli military action more strongly than President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in late July.

Others were upset that their requests to have a Palestinian American speak at the convention were denied.

"For months, we have urged Vice President Harris to shift her Gaza policy so we could mobilize voters in key states to save lives and our democracy," the movement said in its statement on Thursday. "The DNC and the Vice President's campaign fumbled even a small gesture to unite our party ahead of November by rejecting the simple request for a Palestinian American speaker."

Harris' "unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or to even make a clear campaign statement in support of upholding existing U.S. and international human rights law" has made it "impossible for us to endorse her," the group said.

Trump, who the movement said has "bragged about accelerating the genocide against Palestinians and promised to intensify the suppression of pro-Palestinian activism in the U.S.," didn't get a pass from Uncommitted, either.

"We must block Donald Trump, which is why we urge Uncommitted voters to vote against him and avoid third-party candidates that could inadvertently boost his chances, as Trump openly boasts that third parties will help his candidacy," the statement read.

The activist group's announcement came as Harris was set to stop in Michigan on Thursday, where the movement began.

Michigan is one of a handful of critical battlegrounds in November's presidential election, with Harris up by 1.7 points in the state, according to the latest polling average from RealClearPolitics.