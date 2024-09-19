WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uncommitted movement | kamala harris | donald trump

Uncommitted Movement 'Cannot Endorse' Harris

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:43 PM EDT

The leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement said Thursday that the pro-Palestinian group won't endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House despite its opposition to former President Donald Trump.

"At this time, our movement 1) cannot endorse Vice President Harris; 2) opposes a Donald Trump presidency, whose agenda includes plans to accelerate the killing in Gaza while intensifying the suppression of anti-war organizing; and 3) is not recommending a third-party vote in the Presidential election," the group said in a statement posted on X.

The group noted that third-party votes in key swing states could "inadvertently deliver a Trump presidency."

Formed from a place of frustration, the movement emerged during the Democrat presidential primaries earlier this year, when Democrats in several states voted "uncommitted" on the ballot to protest President Joe Biden's support of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Although "Uncommitted" garnered more than 24 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, activists reportedly left the party gathering dissatisfied that Harris did not condemn the Israeli military action more strongly than President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in late July.

Others were upset that their requests to have a Palestinian American speak at the convention were denied.

"For months, we have urged Vice President Harris to shift her Gaza policy so we could mobilize voters in key states to save lives and our democracy," the movement said in its statement on Thursday. "The DNC and the Vice President's campaign fumbled even a small gesture to unite our party ahead of November by rejecting the simple request for a Palestinian American speaker."

Harris' "unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or to even make a clear campaign statement in support of upholding existing U.S. and international human rights law" has made it "impossible for us to endorse her," the group said.

Trump, who the movement said has "bragged about accelerating the genocide against Palestinians and promised to intensify the suppression of pro-Palestinian activism in the U.S.," didn't get a pass from Uncommitted, either.

"We must block Donald Trump, which is why we urge Uncommitted voters to vote against him and avoid third-party candidates that could inadvertently boost his chances, as Trump openly boasts that third parties will help his candidacy," the statement read.

The activist group's announcement came as Harris was set to stop in Michigan on Thursday, where the movement began.

Michigan is one of a handful of critical battlegrounds in November's presidential election, with Harris up by 1.7 points in the state, according to the latest polling average from RealClearPolitics.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement said Thursday that the pro-Palestinian group won't endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House despite its opposition to former President Donald Trump.
uncommitted movement, kamala harris, donald trump
434
2024-43-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved