Almost 6.5 Million Displaced Inside Ukraine During Russian Invasion

While 3.2 million refugees have been able to flee Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, including 1.5 million children, there are nearly 6.5 million people displaced inside the country, according to a new United Nations survey.

"The scale of internal displacement in Ukraine [is] calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16," according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which published the latest findings Friday.

The study noted the numbers of displaced people have surged in this latest report since most of the earlier data was from the central and western regions of Ukraine, leaving out the east and southern parts that have been more heavily occupied by Russian forces.

"Finally, it is important to note that IDP [Internally Displaced Person] figures are only one side of the humanitarian impact of the military offensive against Ukraine," the UN office report concluded.

"Over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation. Humanitarian corridors with satisfactory security guarantees for the safe evacuation of civilians have still not been secured by both parties, and continue to be the most pressing and urgent need inside Ukraine."

UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh addressed the crisis at Friday's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

"In addition to those who have had to flee, around 13 million people have been affected in the areas hardest hit by the war within Ukraine and are in need of humanitarian and protection assistance," Saltmarsh said. "Many people remain trapped in areas of escalating conflict and, with essential services disrupted, are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water, and medicines.

"Humanitarian reports received from those areas are horrifying, and we continue to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and appeal to neighboring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing in search of safety.

"As UNHCR has warned from the outset, the pace and magnitude of the internal displacement and refugee exodus from Ukraine, as well as resulting humanitarian needs, will only increase if the situation deteriorates."