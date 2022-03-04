Three Ukrainian Retailers Drop Coca-Cola Over Russian Connection

Three Ukrainian chain retailers have announced they are dropping Coca-Cola products from their stores because of the company's connection to Russia.

The Novus, Varus and Silpo retailers said they are no longer selling Coke products because the company continues to operate in the Russian Federation.

"Now in Novus stores you will not see any product belonging to the Coca-Cola brand," the company said in a statement on its Facebook page. "It is immediately removed from the shelves of all stores. Purchasing Rich, Schweppes, Sprite, Burn, BonAqua, Fanta, Monster, Fuzetea, Coca-Cola drinks is sponsorship of the company, which does not condemn the actions of the occupiers."

The Varus supermarket chain also said it is withdrawing all Coca-Cola products, in a post on its Facebook page.

On Silpo's Facebook page, a company spokesman said in the comments that the Coca-Cola product had been confiscated and would no longer be sold.

Coca-Cola responded to the continuing Ukrainian crisis in a statement on its website.

"Our focus is on our people and supporting humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and the region," the company said. "Our actions are coordinated with our bottling partner, Coca-Cola HBC. Together, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families."

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC) is the leading beverage production and distribution company for The Coca-Cola Company in Europe.

"This week, with Coca-Cola HBC, we have committed to €1 million to support the brave efforts of the Red Cross movement operating in Ukraine," Coca-Cola continued. "We are also contributing to Red Cross organizations in the neighboring nations of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland donating beverages and a further €550,000 to support refugees in these countries."

According to Russian news agency TASS, Coca-Cola continues its operations in Russia.

"All operational, production, and logistics facilities of Coca-Cola in Russia are working," the company told TASS Thursday. "We are fully responsible to partners, society, and thousands of our employees in Russia. Our top priority is the safety of our employees."

Coca-Cola HBC Russia owns 10 plants for the production of soft drinks and juices in Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Rostov region, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and Vladivostok, according to the Russian news agency TASS.