Zelenskyy Wins Ronald Reagan Freedom Award

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive The Ronald Reagan Freedom Award "for his courageous fight against tyranny and for his indomitable stance for freedom and democracy," the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced Monday.

Zelenskyy has remained in Ukraine to support and rally his countrymen against President Vladimir Putin and Russian troops' unprovoked invasion. Zelenskyy has been an inspiration to Ukrainians and allies around the world.

"The world applauds President Zelenskyy and all that he stands for — democracy, individual liberty, freedom, and hope," according to a YouTube video announcing that Zelenskyy would be given the Reagan honor. "These are the values and principles Ronald Reagan fought for all his life and what his foundation promotes today.

"President Zelenskyy's devotion to the cause of freedom is truly a symbol of man's highest aspiration. He deserves to receive The Reagan Freedom Award."

Zelenskyy will become the 11th recipient of the Reagan foundation's highest honor. Former President Reagan gave the first Freedom Award to former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Reagan Library in 1992.

Other people who have received the honor included former Polish President Lech Walesa, Gen. Colin Powell, entertainer Bob Hope, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Jordan's King Hussein, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former President George H.W. Bush, and former KGB prisoner and human rights activist Natan Sharansky.

The award is given to leaders who, "like Ronald Reagan, have contributed greatly to the cause of freedom worldwide."

During his Feb. 26 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, former President Donald Trump praised Zelenskyy and called him "brave" for remaining in Kyiv while it remains under attack by Russia.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling," Trump told the CPAC attendees. "We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all."