Ukrainian Woman Held in Zelenskyy Assassination Plot

A Ukrainian woman was arrested in connection with a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country's Secret Service (SSU) said Monday.

The woman, who who lives in Ochakov, allegedly planned to inform Russian authorities of Zelenskyy's whereabouts during a recent trip to the Mykolaiv region for a coordinated air strike, the SSU said.

The "traitor" was caught "red-handed" while she was attempting to pass intelligence to her Russian handlers, the SSU said.

Zelenskyy visited the Mykolaiv region, near the country's southeastern front, at the end of July.

Ukrainian intelligence officials said they were tipped off about the "subversive activities" of the alleged informant before she could strike.

The informant, whose name was not released, also allegedly passed on the locations of key military targets to Russian forces, and traveled around the region filming military sites.

"The enemy informer had other goals. In particular, to identify the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ochakov region," the SSU said.

The agency added that the woman had worked in a military store at one of the local military units.

She is being detained and faces up to 12 years in prison, according to the SSU.

Ukrainian Government officials say Zelenskyy has survived several previous assassination attempts.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin began his country's unprovoked attack on Ukraine in 2022, Wagner Group mercenaries, as well as Chechen special forces, allegedly were sent to Kyiv to kill Zelenskyy.

In May, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now a top security official in the country, called for Zelenskyy to be killed after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack in an attempted assassination of Putin.

In March 2022, Zelenskyy recorded and disseminated a video address to the world after Ukraine reportedly had thwarted no fewer than three assassination attempts against its president.

"Now I will say one thing: I stay here," Zelenskyy said in the video, as translated by the English version of the country's official presidential website. "I stay in Kyiv on Bankova Street.

"I'm not hiding, and I'm not afraid of anyone."