Ukraine Offers $100B Weapons Deal to Obtain US Guarantees

Ukraine to purchase $100 billion in U.S. weapons, backed by Europe, in exchange for U.S. security guarantees — plus $50 billion drone-production deal, Financial Times reported Monday.

Ukraine has offered to acquire $100 billion worth of U.S. weapons, financed by Europe, in exchange for American security guarantees after a prospective peace settlement with Russia, according to the report. Concurrently, Kyiv and Washington would establish a $50 billion agreement to co-produce drones with Ukrainian firms.

This proposal comes as European leaders reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine’s security, but also amid growing concern that Europe lacks a credible plan should U.S. backing falter.

As of early 2025, the United States has provided approximately $66.9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Another major source, The Wall Street Journal, offers a more detailed breakdown of U.S. aid:

Congress has appropriated $175 billion in total aid, of which about $120 billion went directly to Ukraine, including $67.3 billion in military assistance, $49 billion in budget support, and $3.6 billion in humanitarian aid.

Europe continues to bolster Ukraine through direct financial support and procurement deals— even surpassing U.S. aid in certain areas. A June 2025 analysis from the Kiel Institute finds that for the first time since 2022, European military aid edged past the U.S.