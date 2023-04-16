×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | war | russia | soldiers | genocide

Ukraine Soldiers Freezing Sperm to Defy Russia

By    |   Sunday, 16 April 2023 04:11 PM EDT

Ukrainian soldiers reportedly are sending a message to Russia that the war might take their lives, but it will not take away their ability to procreate.

In defiance of Russia's invasion and war, Ukrainian solders are freezing their sperm so their families can expand even if they were to be killed on the battlefield, The New York Times reported Sunday.

"Vitality will be the father of all our future children," widow Nataliya Kyrkach-Antonenko told the Times of her late husband who was killed in the war.

Ukraine is now considering legislation that would pay for soldiers preserving their sperm.

"This is a continuation of our gene pool," Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oksana Dmytriieva, who wrote the bill, told the Times.

Some donation clinics in Ukraine are already offering the service for free, covering the cost for the country's male heroes.

"The modern world allows us to give birth and raise the children of our fallen loved ones — the bravest and most courageous humans in this world," Kyrkach-Antonenko wrote in a Facebook post. "Raise them worthy of their father, with the same love for Ukraine, and give them the chance to live in the country for which their father shed his blood."

IVMED fertility clinic in Kyiv is freezing 10 soldiers' sperm per week, according to spokeswoman Natalya Tolub.

"We are fighting for freedom for our children; we also have the right to have them," Yehor, 31, identified only by his first name for his safety, told the Times. "Doesn't matter if they will be born in that way, or even after us."

Yehor donated his sperm to his 25-year-old girlfriend of just a few months before heading to the battlefield.

"The first part is the preservation of reproductive cells," Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine President Dr. Oleksandr Mykhailovych Yuzko told the Times.

"The second part is the restoration of the reproductive potential of Ukraine."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian soldiers reportedly are sending a message to Russia that the war might take their lives, but it will not take away their ability to procreate.
ukraine, war, russia, soldiers, genocide
314
2023-11-16
Sunday, 16 April 2023 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved