Ukraine Fights to Liberate All Territory, Defense Minister Says

Ukraine is fighting to liberate all territory captured by Russia in the past decade, and any claim that the country is shifting its focus in the war to prioritize security over land is false, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Friday.

"Territorial integrity is part of our values," the Ukrainian minister said at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

Asked about reports that Ukraine is shifting its focus in the war, Umerov said this was false and part of Russian propaganda efforts.

"Our priority is still to protect people, protect the nation, to liberate people from almost 10 years of temporary occupation, so Crimea and Donbas (are) part of Ukraine," he said.

People living in territories held by Russia are all waiting to be liberated, he added.