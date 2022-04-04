Report: Vandals in Florida Destroy Murals of Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Two murals depicting the likeness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Fort Myers, Fla. have been defaced for a third time, damaging the large artworks beyond the point of repair, a local arts group told The Miami Herald.

According to Molly Deckart, executive director for Alliance for the Arts, dark paint had been tossed onto the murals over the weekend; and now, there are doubts of whether either portrait can be restored to its original aesthetic.

Citing the Herald report, one portrait has a sizable Ukraine flag accompanying the image of Zelenskyy. The other chronicles a real-life selfie that Zelenskyy recently took with his military leaders.

The murals, commissioned by Alliance for the Arts in March, demonstrate support for the Ukrainian people, as they attempt to withstand Russia's ongoing invasion of the neighboring country, dating back to Feb. 24.

"I think it is sad to think that somebody would destroy somebody else's artwork, and I just think it goes against the spirit of what we try to do here at the alliance and the artistic community at large," said Deckart to McClatchy News, adding that a formal report has already been filed with Fort Myers police.

In light of recent events, Alliance for the Arts plans to wrap and subsequently hide the defaced murals from public view, at least until $2,000 can be raised for recommissioning efforts. According to Deckart, any additional funds raised would automatically be donated to humanitarian aid efforts benefiting Ukraine.

"We're not going to let them [the vandals] win," says Deckart.

According to Deckart, the recommissioned murals — which preach hope, peace, and unity — will be supported by additional security cameras.

"Globally, we've all gone through a lot, and certainly when someone has messages of hope, it just doesn't feel good when these types of things happen," says Deckart. "Just love one another."