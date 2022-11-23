×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | troops | russia | kinburn spit | mykolaiv oblast

Ukrainian Forces Battle Russia Over Strategic Mykolaiv Stronghold

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 November 2022 10:30 AM EST

Ukrainian troops, after recapturing much of the southern part of the country, are now fighting to oust Russian forces from their last stronghold in Mykolaiv Oblast, The Drive has reported.

One of the steps in that process is the attempted liberation of the Kinburn Spit, which is a strategic chokepoint that controls access to the key ports of Kherson City and Mykolaiv and from which Russian troops have routinely carried out missile and artillery strikes against nearby Ukrainian positions.

"Control of the Kinburn Spit would allow Ukrainian forces to relieve Russian strikes on the Ukrainian-controlled Black Sea coast, increase naval activity in the area, and conduct potential operations to cross to the left (east) bank in Kherson Oblast under significantly less Russian artillery fire compared to a crossing of the Dnipro River," according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Nataliya Humenyuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, said that rough weather, is helping the operation, explaining as well that "the sea helps us. The enemy cannot gain a foothold there, because the Armed Forces inflict damage on the enemy's points."

Another factor in Ukraine's favor, she added, is that "the spit does not provide for the location of a large number of buildings where it is possible to gain a foothold and hold on. We allow only the storm to make noise, and everyone to observe silence."

A significant Ukrainian advance on the Kinburn Peninsula would put its armed forces across the Dnipro River, about 100 miles northwest of Crimea.

Ukrainian officials have promised to liberate Crimea after more than eight years of Russian occupation. That could help them bypass some of the defensive positions the Kremlin has been building up as it retreated east of the Dnipro.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian troops, after recapturing much of the southern part of the country, are now fighting to oust Russian forces from their last stronghold in Mykolaiv Oblast, The Drive has reported.
ukraine, troops, russia, kinburn spit, mykolaiv oblast
290
2022-30-23
Wednesday, 23 November 2022 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved