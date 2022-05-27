×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | shirts | unity | celebration | russia | invasion

Ukrainians Show Off Colorful Shirts to Celebrate Unity

blouse and the hand of a young woman participating in the solidarity march for Ukraine
Detail of the blouse and the hand of a young woman participating in the solidarity march held in Santander (Spain) to celebrate the day of the embroidered shirt or Vyshyvanka day as it is called in Ukraine (Joaquin Gomez Sastre/AP)

Friday, 27 May 2022 10:05 AM

Ukrainians donned colorful embroidered shirts on Thursday for a normally light-hearted annual celebration that this year is being viewed as a symbol of national unity against Russia's invasion.

Known as a "vyshyvanka," the loose-fitting shirt is often white with geometric patterns in embroidery along borders and is a much-loved folksy item of clothing worn for special occasions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to congratulate Ukrainians on "Vyshyvanka Day" and called the item of clothing "our sacred amulet in this war."

The president was wearing an unusual green vyshyvanka reminiscent of the military-style colors he has worn ever since Russia began its assault in February.

Etnodim, the retailer selling the shirt worn by Zelenskyy, said on Facebook it was intended to symbolize "the resilience and strength of our people."

Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said it was "a symbol of freedom and love for Ukraine" and a "cultural weapon that unites Ukrainians."

Wearing a vyshyvanka is "a reminder that we are all united and consolidated as never before," he said.

The celebration has been held on the third Thursday in May since 2014 – when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and a rebellion by Russia-backed separatists began in the east of the country.

"I've worn it every year since 2014 on the official holiday," said Denys Tymoshenko, 41, a teacher in Kyiv.

"But this year it's different, it symbolizes the solidarity between all Ukrainians – soldiers, volunteers, and refugees across the world," he said.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainians donned colorful embroidered shirts on Thursday for a normally light-hearted annual celebration that this year is being viewed as a symbol of national unity against Russia's invasion.
ukraine, shirts, unity, celebration, russia, invasion
246
2022-05-27
Friday, 27 May 2022 10:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved