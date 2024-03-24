Ukraine Says it Hit Two Russian Warships in Strike on Crimea

The Ukrainian military said it hit two large Russian landing ships, a communications center and other infrastructure used by the Russian navy in the Black Sea during strikes on the annexed Crimean peninsula early on Sunday.

The statement did not say how it hit the targets, but a Moscow-installed official in the region reported a major Ukrainian air attack and said air defenses had shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

"The defense forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Azov and Yamal large landing ships, a communications center and also several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea," Ukraine's military said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the extent of any damage.