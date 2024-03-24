×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | ships | crimea | russia

Ukraine Says it Hit Two Russian Warships in Strike on Crimea

Ukraine Says it Hit Two Russian Warships in Strike on Crimea
(AP)

Sunday, 24 March 2024 05:44 AM EDT

The Ukrainian military said it hit two large Russian landing ships, a communications center and other infrastructure used by the Russian navy in the Black Sea during strikes on the annexed Crimean peninsula early on Sunday.

The statement did not say how it hit the targets, but a Moscow-installed official in the region reported a major Ukrainian air attack and said air defenses had shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

"The defense forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Azov and Yamal large landing ships, a communications center and also several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea," Ukraine's military said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the extent of any damage.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Ukrainian military said it hit two large Russian landing ships, a communications center and other infrastructure used by the Russian navy in the Black Sea during strikes on the annexed Crimean peninsula early on Sunday. The statement did not say how it hit the targets,...
ukraine, ships, crimea, russia
121
2024-44-24
Sunday, 24 March 2024 05:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved