Ukraine Pol Says Nation Capable of Booting Russia, Needs Support of West

A member of Ukraine’s parliament and a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said Ukraine’s military is capable of pushing out Russia as its invasion in the east continues.

But in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Yevheniia Kravchuk stressed Ukraine will need the support of the United States and Europe.

“Right now Russians are putting artillery, tanks, everything they have and also they bombed civilians to terrorize the whole country,” she said.

“They bombed Odessa which is a southern city on the Black Sea yesterday with missiles and the missile clearly targeted … the building where civilians were at, killing [a] 3-months-old child.”

“We are capable of winning and we’re capable of kicking Russians out because that’s the way …to end this war,” she declared.

According to Kravchuk, Ukraine expected the United States will help with weapons, sanction and financial aid — and that will be a “green light” to Europe to do so as well.

“We expect three main things with our close ally and close partner …the United States,” she said.

“It’s have weapons, it’s sanctions on Russia, and, of course, financial aid,” she said.

“This is three core issues that have to be dealt with right now,” she explained.“Why do we need heavy weapons? Because part of Ukraine is still occupied and it was occupied since Feb. 24…. We need to liberate our people who are in the southern and eastern Ukraine. And that’s why we need these defensive weapons.”

“Why it is important that United States gives the offensive heavy weapons… because it’s sort of a green light to other countries in Europe, for example, to give these weapons as well.”

The politician also decried the lack of a safe corridor to allow citizens to leave a bombed-out Mariupol.

“Hundreds of people were gathered at one point to go out of Mariupol and Russian soldiers just came and said ‘no, we’re not allowing this to happen’,” she said. “And what they’re trying to do, they’re trying to make the forcible duplications to Russian territory from Mariupol.”

“We really hope that maybe with help of other Western leaders, other leaders…, we will be able to take out the kids and women who are still in the basements of …Mariupol,” she added.

