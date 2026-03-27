Ukraine Has Defense Funds for 2 Months

Ukraine risks running out of funds to sustain its defense against Russia within months as delays and disputes threaten critical international aid, according to officials familiar with the situation.

Kyiv has enough money to cover spending only until June, raising concerns about how the government will continue paying troops and maintaining essential services as the war enters its fifth year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Ukraine's central bank governor, Andriy Pyshnyi, said that without new international funding, the bank may be forced to resume direct lending to the Finance Ministry in a worst-case scenario, a move that would help cover salaries and basic operations.

A series of setbacks has tightened Ukraine's financial position, including Hungary's veto of a €90 billion European Union loan, disagreements over an International Monetary Fund aid package, and a slowdown in a NATO-backed weapons initiative.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Hungary's stance, calling it blackmail and warning of serious consequences if funding is not unlocked. He said Ukraine is seeking alternatives to access the money, but cautioned that "the army will face underfunding" without it.

The funding shortfall could affect key military needs, including drone production and air defense systems, both central to Ukraine's war effort.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU will deliver the loan "one way or another," but no clear resolution has emerged as Hungary maintains its veto ahead of its April election.

Meanwhile, Ukraine faces additional hurdles with the IMF, as lawmakers have yet to pass tax reforms required to unlock further disbursements under an $8.1 billion program.

At the same time, some NATO allies have been reluctant to provide additional financing for a program to purchase U.S. weapons, with Ukraine estimating it needs $15 billion this year alone.

The financial strain is compounded by shifting global dynamics. Rising oil prices tied to the Iran war have boosted Russia's revenues, while U.S. attention and military resources have been drawn away from Ukraine.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office, the United States has largely halted direct assistance, increasing pressure on European allies to fill the gap.

Ukraine's total foreign financing needs are projected to reach $52 billion in 2026.

If the current situation continues, Ukrainian lawmaker Danylo Hetmantsev warned the country could face "a financial tragedy" as early as April.