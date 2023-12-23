×
Tags: ukraine | russia | war | deal | ceasefire

NYT: Putin Signals Possible End to Ukraine War

NYT: Putin Signals Possible End to Ukraine War

In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 22, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev/POOL/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 23 December 2023 07:13 PM EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that a deal could be made to end the war in Ukraine if terms are met, according to two former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin and American and international officials who have received the message, reports The New York Times.

Addressing his generals on Tuesday, Putin said in regards to Russia's gains in eastern Ukraine, "We won't give up what's ours. If they want to negotiate, let them negotiate."

But privately Putin has been sending a different message: He is ready to make a deal. 

The Times goes on to add that "Putin also sent out feelers for a cease-fire deal a year earlier, in the fall of 2022, according to American officials."

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, told the Times that "сonceptually, these theses you presented, they are incorrect."

Asked whether he was ready for a cease-fire at the current battle lines, he pointed to Putin's recent comments

"Putin is, indeed, ready for talks, and he has said so," Peskov said. "Russia continues to be ready, but exclusively for the achievement of its own goals."

President Joe Biden has pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies and could draw U.S. troops into a war.

But Senate Republicans last week blocked Democratic-backed legislation that would have provided billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel, among other international concerns, saying they wanted to press their point about the importance of tighter border policy.

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

