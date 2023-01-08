Volunteers Seeking Russia Revenge Have Ukraine Forces Stocked

Those with an ax to grind and a distaste for Russia have been jumping in for Ukraine, fighting in a veritable proxy war to exact revenge, including Chechens, Crimean Tatars, and those from the former Soviet republics.

It has kept Ukraine's military effort well-stocked with willing fighters, especially with increasing lethal aid flowing in from NATO and Vladimir Putin struggling to find waves of conscripted fighters.

"We saw what was happening," Chechen battalion deputy commander Muslim Madiyev told The New York Times. "Ukraine has no shortage of men, but we have to join and be a part of this war.

"We have enough," he added, when pressed on how many.

In fact, the anti-Russia, anti-Putin sentiment is so strong and pervasive, Ukraine is needing to be diligent to make sure it is not taking in fighters who might be pro-Russian saboteurs, the Times reported.

"Our aim is the liberation of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, and to help all the nations who want it, to gain freedom," a Chechen fighter who only gave his code name, Maga, told the Times.

The Ukrainian Parliament in October recognized the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as a territory occupied by Russia.

Ukraine military officials are hesitant to talk about the anti-Russian volunteers, notably because many of them want to work to overthrow Russia once they return to their homes, including Belarus and Russia, according to the Times.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent call to arms early in the war, inviting them in for the fight.

They are getting experience in a live war and fighting their ideological enemy in Russia, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

"The experience of the modern war here, the war of technologies, drone war and electronic warfare; so, I think it's a win-win exchange," Reznikov told the Times.

Kyrgyzstan refugee Almaz Kudabek worked as a barber on American military bases in Kyrgyzstan and in the Afghan city of Kandahar, has knowledge of the Russian language which makes him an asset.

"We just want to fight Russians," he told the Times. "We know what they are."

A leader of a volunteer regiment said he was put under suspicion right away when signing up to fight with Ukraine.

"We were held at gunpoint," code name White Rex told the Times. "We had many funny, and not so funny, encounters, but I was determined to have this regiment."