Report: Ukraine Has Eliminated Over 100 'High Value' Russian Targets

A senior U.S. defense official told CNN on Friday that Ukraine has taken out "more than a hundred high-value targets" as it attempts to repel Russia's five-month-old invasion.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are "attacking Russian command posts, ammunition depots, air-defense sites, radar and communications nodes, and long-range artillery positions," the official said.

At the same time, the official claimed that Russia's barrage of "tens of thousands" of artillery per day was unsustainable, adding that "their capabilities are getting dumber."

Russia also has failed to take out a single Ukrainian high mobility artillery rocket system.

The source also predicted that the Kremlin's siege of Donetsk would likely last through the summer season, with Russian fatalities including thousands of lieutenants and captains, hundreds of colonels, and a slew of generals.

Moscow's "chain of command is still struggling," the source said of the Donbas offensive.

The news comes a day after U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William J. Burns told a crowd at the Aspen Security Forum that Russia's struggle to take Ukraine has made China rethink its Taiwan strategy.

"I suspect the lesson that the Chinese leadership and military are drawing is that you've got to amass overwhelming force if you're going to contemplate that in the future," Burns said.

Estonian Intel head Mikk Marran proclaimed at the same conference that he is "cautiously confident" Ukraine will eventually persevere against Russian President Vladimir Putin's army.

"It will not come easily. It will take time," Marran said. "And Ukraine probably might not be able to liberate all the occupied territories. But strategically speaking, Putin will not succeed in his ambition of taking Kyiv and the majority of Ukraine."