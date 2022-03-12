Ukrainian Businesses in US Experience Greater Demand

Some Ukrainian businesses in the United States are thriving with support from customers since Russia invaded their home country, while Russian businesses are seeing a backlash, including vandalism.

Lines formed around the block in both New York and Washington, D.C., for customers supporting two Ukrainian-owned businesses following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"We are getting an outpouring of love," Jason Birchard, owner of the Veselka diner in Manhattan’s East Village told the New York Times Feb. 24. “We don’t usually have a line this time of day.” His grandfather opened Veselka in 1954 after fleeing the Soviet Union. "My grandfather always believed in a free Ukraine," he said.

In a more recent article from Business Insider, Birchard said sales are up between 50%-75% with “tens of thousands” of new customers since the invasion, making him hire more staff to keep up with the demand.

"I just wish it was under different circumstances," he said in the article.

While business is booming for the staff of 80, half of which are either Ukrainian or of Eastern Europe descent, several of Birchard’s staff are weighing whether to volunteer to fight in their home country, the story said

"I have a busboy who's 17 and he's planning on going. He's half Ukrainian American," Birchard told Insider. He added that he's trying to be supportive of his staff's wants and needs during this time. "It's dire, a true tragedy."

He admitted to the publication that he has also considered volunteering.

"It's crossed my mind, but I have a family here, I've got a business to run. I'm going to do my best from afar and gather support, money, and aid," he said.

In Washington, D.C., customers are flocking to the Ukrainian-owned D Light Café & Bakery in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of the city.

Owner Anastasiia Derun also said that while she "dreamed" of having large crowds patronize her business, she is sad about the reason.

"This is not the reason I want to have a lot of people," she told American University’s WAMU 88.5 radio station. "People from Russia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, everywhere in Europe who is against all this nonsense and against all this suffering and losses. They come support, hug, cry with us."

Neighborhood resident Kendra Stephens told the station that it was important to show her support to the business at this time.

"I’m excited to be here to support the sisters because it’s important that we do so," Stephens said to the station. When she swung by a few days’ prior, "there was a line around the corner and I was like, 'What’s going on?' And I realized that people were here in support. So, it was really nice. It was heartwarming to see so many people in the neighborhood who live in the neighborhood, and people who just drove from different parts of the DMV to be here."

While Ukrainian businesses are seeing support, some Russian businesses in the U.S. are reporting a backlash effect including vandalism, NBC News reported Wednesday

"At first I thought it was just isolated incidents," he said. "But I’ve had about 20 calls and people leaving messages on our doorstep. (My family has been called) disgusting Russian pigs," Ike Gazaryan, who owns the Pushkin restaurant in downtown San Diego, California told the network. "People are just ignorant."

According to the report, Gazaryan, who is an American that lived in Russia for just four years, said that there have been two threats to blow up his restaurant since the Russian invasion began.

The backlash is impacting Russian businesses from coast to coast, according to the report.

"I think it's easy to group all Russians as being supportive of the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin's policies, and that's just not the case," Victoria Pardini, a program associate at the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center, a nonprofit policy research organization told the network.