Ukrainian Unit Seizes Russian Commander's Notebook

Pushing back invading Russian forces, a Ukrainian mountain unit known as “The Transcarpathian Beavers” claims it has seized a Russian commander’s notebook, among other items, Newsweek reports.

The Transcarpathian Legion of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, posted a statement to its Facebook page Sunday, saying it had “captured trophies from the Russians of North Ossetia,” including a “BMP-3 tank, weapons, ammunition and personal belongings.”

"Under the pressure of our attack, the Russians shamefully fled their positions, throwing away a practically unused BMP-3 tank with full combat equipment, documents, personal belongings, and weapons (grenade launchers, mines, guns),” the legion said.

Among the abandoned possessions, the Ukrainian unit said it found the Russian commander's notebook, which provided information on the names of top Russian officers and personnel of various units participating in the ongoing invasion. The Ukrainians are hopeful that the information will help them in planning their defense.

Also on Sunday, the brigade posted images of burning Russian equipment in a field, according to Newsweek.

"The mortar section of the Russian Army burns after the accurate work of the engineering and sapper unit of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade," the legion wrote.

According to the documents, the Russian soldiers were from the military unit 43057 based in North Ossetia–Alania, the city of Vladikavkaz, and the village of Sputnik.

Last week, the legion posted footage of well-camouflaged soldiers with the caption, “Hairy Devils!”

Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Monday marks the 82nd day of the Kremlin’s “special military operation” in the neighboring country.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia’s total combat losses of troops total approximately 27,700, as of May 16.

The Ukrainians also claim that Russia has lost 1,228 tanks, 2,974 armored fighting vehicles, 577 artillery systems, 195 multiple launch rocket systems, 89 anti-aircraft systems, 200 warplanes, 165 helicopters, 2,101 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 427 unmanned aerial vehicles, 42 units of special equipment, and 97 cruise missiles in the conflict.

Newsweek reports that Ukrainian officials claim troops near Kharkiv have reached the Russian border, even as Russian forces focus their attacks on the eastern Donbas region and southern Ukraine.