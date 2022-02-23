Zelenskyy: 'Future of European Security Is Being Decided Now'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the "future of European security is being decided now, here in Ukraine," during a press conference in Kyiv alongside leaders from Poland and Lithuania, CNN reports.

"We are unanimous in our assessment of the crimes of the Russian Federation. This is yet another act of aggression against Ukraine, its sovereignty, our territorial integrity," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia’s actions are "an undermining of Ukrainian and international attempts to regulate the situation in the Ukrainian Donbas. The response of the international community to this crime should be decisive, immediate and harsh."

The Ukrainian president also said, "We need to completely stop the Nord Stream project, which is a weapon that is already being used against Ukraine and Europe."

Zelenskyy made the remarks on the same day that he announced that he was ordering the conscription of reservists between the ages of 18 to 60 in preparation of a possible invasion, but not ordering a general military mobilization.

"There is no need for general mobilization today. We need to promptly replenish the Ukrainian army and other military formations," Zelenskyy said, according to The Hill.

"As the supreme commander in chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period," he continued, adding that the orders were made to "increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes.”