Top Ukrainian General: Forces Have Broken Through at Verbove

Ukraine's forces have broken through the Russian line along the southern front in Verbove, according to Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the Ukrainian general leading the counteroffensive.

Tarnavsky also expressed optimism that the Ukrainians would soon achieve greater progress in the effort to retake territory in the southern part of the country.

"On the left flank [near Verbove] we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further," Oleksandr Tarnavsky told CNN on Friday.

"Not as fast as it was expected, not like in the movies about the Second World War. The main thing is not to lose this initiative (that we have). And, well, not to lose it in practice, with actions."

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces claimed to have breached the outer layer of Russian defenses. They also said they were moving in toward Moscow's extensive system of trenches in the Zaporizhzia region that marks the conflict's southern front.

Russian-installed Zaporizhzhia officials, however, have made contradictory claims about which side holds the battlefield advantage. While CNN was unable to independently verify either side's claims, open-source analysis of video obtained by the outlet lends credibility to the Ukrainian claim of crossing through a Russian line near Verbove.

Control of Russia’s "land bridge," which connects its eastern territory with annexed Crimea, is a long-term Ukrainian goal.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces reportedly said they had taken Robotyne and were moving east toward Novoprokopivka. Pressing forward toward the next layer of Russian defenses, soldiers said they anticipated skirmishes for control of high ground toward the south and east. Verbove lies a few miles east of Robotyne.

Tarnavsky told CNN the counteroffensive’s big breakthrough would occur if Ukraine could gain control of Tokmak, which is a strategic hub for Russia and Kyiv’s first major target in the southern campaign.

"I believe, yes [there will be a big breakthrough]," the general said. "I think it will happen after Tokmak. At the moment (the Russians) are relying on the depth of their defensive line there."

But the "crossroads, tree lines and minefields between the tree lines" are a bigger concern to Ukrainian forces, he said, than the ‘Surovikin line’ — a defensive line ordered by former General Sergey Surovikin, when he was in charge of Russian forces in Ukraine.

"[There’s] a combination of small harmful enemy defense groups that currently are planted very precisely and competently," he said. "But the actions of our fighters force them to slowly pull back when they face our assault squads."

For the counteroffensive to be a success, Tarnavsky said that Ukrainian forces need to at least reach the city of Tokmak.

"Tokmak is the minimum goal," he said. "The overall objective is to get to our state borders."