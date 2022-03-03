Around 500,000 Children Have Fled Ukraine Since Russian Invasion: UN Data

Data released by the United Nations Children's Fund on Thursday estimated that at least half a million children have already fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of the country more than a week ago, a press release from the organization revealed.

The group claimed estimates from their parent organization, the United Nations, indicate 17 children have been killed and 30 have been injured since Feb. 24. However, they warned the actual number of child casualties is likely more substantial.

"The use of explosive weapons in cities could quickly turn this crisis into a catastrophe for Ukraine's children," said Afshan Khan, the regional director for Europe and Central Asia at the fund. "There are no armed operations of this scale that do not result in children being harmed. The consequences will be tragic."

The fund also called attention to the destruction or damage of hundreds of structures, including homes, orphanages, and health centers. These have caused severe humanitarian needs, with hundreds of thousands estimated to be lacking clean drinking water.

Essential services like healthcare have also taken a hit. The group warned that Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies and is currently dealing with a polio outbreak.

Khan assured that the group was "on the ground, doing its best to meet children's basic needs" but emphasized that "the only way out of the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is for the conflict to end."