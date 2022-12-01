Ukraine: Russia Test Flying Nuclear-Capable Bombers Near Border

Russian bombers with nuclear capabilities reportedly have been seen near the Ukrainian border.

Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the general staff of the armed forced of Ukraine, said in a conference on Thursday that TU-95MS strategic bombers were seen in the airspace of three separate regions: Saratov, Samara, and Orenburg. They were also seen in the eastern region of Russia and over the Barents Sea.

"There is a threat of enemy's missile strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and military facilities in the nearest future," Hromov said, according to The New Voice of Ukraine. "The aim of the enemy's actions is to cause panic among the population to destabilize the internal situation."

"The crews of two IL-78 long-range aircraft were practicing refueling in the air," Hromov added. "The military transport aviation of the aggressor state performed the task of moving personnel, weapons and military equipment, stocks of material, and technical means to the airfields of Millerovo, Rostov-on-Don-Central and Taganrog."

The TU-95MS was originally built to carry long-range strategic air-launched cruise missiles.

The modified version of the TU-95 aircraft is codenamed "Bear" by NATO. It has four turboprop engines, with fuel in eight hermetically sealed compartments and one port for refueling.

Ukrainian Colonel Mykola Danyliuk said Russia has already begun using the missiles "capable of carrying a nuclear charge."

"The terrorist country" continues to launch missiles on critical infrastructure and civilian quarters in different parts of Ukraine, he said.

According to The Drive, Russia and China conducted "joint patrols" over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The Russian aircrafts used were the TU-95MS, which reportedly landed at a Chinese airbase located in the Zhejiang province.

It is unconfirmed what they did upon landing on Chinese soil, though their presence may have been the first instance of aircraft ever inside Chinese borders.