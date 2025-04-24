Trump: Russia Has Conceded by Not Seizing All of Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russia has made a ''pretty big concession'' to peace by not seizing all of Ukraine.

Trump made the comments in a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store after a reporter asked him what he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give up matching the massive territorial concessions he has asked Ukraine to make.

''Stopping the war, stopping from taking the whole country, pretty big concession,'' Trump responded.

The president earlier chided Putin after Moscow on Wednesday fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv, killing at least 12.

''I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.'' Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. ''Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!''

Trump's frustration is growing as a U.S.-led effort to get a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia has not progressed.

Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday and accused him of prolonging the ''killing field'' by refusing to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula as part of a possible deal. Russia annexed that area illegally in 2014.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.