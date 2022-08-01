Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Russian Troops Committing Genocide

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops are committing genocide in Ukraine, the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

In an opinion column for The Hill on Monday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote that Russia’s war was a campaign of aggression and "genocide aimed at destroying Ukrainians as a national group."

Kuleba said Russian state media and officials were "fomenting hatred toward Ukrainians long before" the Feb. 24 invasion, and "their incitement has gotten worse since then."

"The incitement has led to genocide in the course of the ongoing Russian aggression," he wrote. "Mass atrocity crimes against civilians in the occupied towns in the vicinity of Kyiv and other places were not just war crimes but a deliberate and brutal murder of Ukrainians because they were Ukrainians."

Kuleba said Russian troops have deported Ukrainian children to Russia, "with Russian authorities facilitating their adoption and further education by the Russian curriculum."

"These are not isolated incidents, but a deliberate campaign," said Kuleba, who pointed to Putin's published opus called "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians."

"[Putin] argued that Ukrainians and Russians are 'one people, a single whole.' He stated that Ukrainian statehood is a mistake of history that needs to be corrected and that Ukraine can exist only as part of Russia.

"Putin and his henchmen have repeatedly denied Ukrainians their right to exist as a nation and a sovereign state."

In mid-July, a report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe released found that a series of wartime practices by Russian forces in Ukraine qualified as crimes against humanity.

Kuleba said Putin rewarded Russian military units "involved in the massacre of Bucha after facts of the horrible atrocity crimes in this suburb of Kyiv were revealed and shocked the world. It seems that in his view, they fulfilled the task well, and that all other units should have taken note."

Kuleba also mentioned President Joe Biden, who on April 12 said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to "genocide," and accused Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

Kuleba said Ukraine was committed to delivering justice for thousands of innocent genocide victims. He called on "the Biden administration, as well as the U.S. Congress and the wider American public, to stand with the Ukrainian people in our quest for truth and justice."

"Accounts of the witnesses of this genocide are petrifying," Kuleba wrote. "Ukrainian women raped by Russian soldiers who said they would make them 'never think of a Ukrainian man again.' Unarmed Ukrainian activists and human rights defenders who were rounded up by Russian forces in the occupied villages and shot down in cold blood, in their foreheads, with their hands tied behind their backs.

"All of this under an accompaniment of Russian state propaganda portraying Ukrainians as 'Nazis' and a call to 'finish off the scum,' as one of Russia’s top-propagandists put it."