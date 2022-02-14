×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | ukraine | russia | troops

Ukraine Wants Meeting With Russia to Discuss Border Troop Buildup

Ukraine Wants Meeting With Russia to Discuss Border Troop Buildup
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference in Kyiv, on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by VALENTYN OGIRENKO/X03345/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 February 2022 08:09 AM

Ukraine officials are seeking a meeting within 48 hours with Russia and other members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a key security group, to explain the buildup of troops on its border. 

"If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, reports the BBC.

Kuleba said the request comes after Russia has ignored Ukraine's formal requests to explain why at least 100,000 troops have been placed along the country's borders. 

Both countries are among the 57 countries from Europe, Central Asia, and North America, who participate in OSCE, as is the United States, and under the group's Vienna Document, member states can ask for information on a fellow member's military activities. 

The request comes after the White House warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time, and as the U.S. and more than a dozen other nations are urging citizens to evacuate from Ukraine. 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, has called the warnings of an invasion "panic" and said he hasn't seen proof that Russia is planning to invade his country. 

Zelenskyy spoke with President Joe Biden for about an hour Sunday, with Biden stressing the U.S. supports Ukraine. 

The two men also agreed on "the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence," and Ukraine, after the call, thanked the U.S. for its "unwavering support."

Zelenskyy also invited Biden to visit his country. 

Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an hour Saturday, but there were no breakthroughs. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz it to meet with Zelenskyy on Monday and with Putin on Tuesday in Moscow. 

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, meanwhile, told CNN Sunday that an invasion could begin "any day now."

"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window," Sullivan said. 

Scholz, who became chancellor in December has warned Russia will face severe economic punishment should it invade Ukraine, as has the United States and members of NATO, but officials in Berlin have played down expectations that there could be a breakthrough. 

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said he plans to hold diplomatic talks across Europe in hopes of bringing Russia "back from the brink" of war. 

Russia, however, says it is building up troops along the Ukraine border for its own concerns, and senior foreign policy official Yuri Ushakov said "hysteria has reached its peak" with the United States' warnings that an invasion is imminent. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukraine officials are seeking a meeting within 48 hours with Russia and other members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a key European security group, to explain the build-up of troops on its border. 
ukraine, russia, troops
443
2022-09-14
Monday, 14 February 2022 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved